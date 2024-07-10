Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Married After Intimate Ceremony

They finally made it official! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are married after three years together, People confirmed on Wednesday, July 10.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s home in New York over the weekend, a source close to John, 41, told the outlet. Only the stand-up comedian and actress’ son, Malcolm Hiệp, 2, and a witness attended the wedding.

John and Olivia, 44, previously sparked marriage rumors when the Big Mouth star posted and quickly deleted a photo of himself and Malcolm hanging out in their kitchen on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day on June 16. Before he could take the image down, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed what appeared to be a silver wedding band on his ring finger.

“Olivia and John were already married in every other sense of the word,” a source close to the couple exclusively told Life & Style on June 26. “But now it’s pretty clear that they’re officially married, too.”

The John Mulaney: Baby J star and X-Men: Apocalypse actress first met at a wedding in 2013, although they didn’t begin dating until the spring of 2021 after John filed for divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. In September of that year, John revealed that Olivia was pregnant with their first child, and they welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.

John and Olivia’s marriage comes after the actress was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2023. Tests at the time revealed that she had luminal B, which is a fast-moving and aggressive type of cancer.

“I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” Olivia wrote on Instagram in March when she announced that she had cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

“In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” the actress shared. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

John showed support for his now-wife in the comments. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you,” he wrote.

In her post, Olivia also gushed about her now-husband and everything he had done for her amid her cancer battle.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Olivia shared her cancer battle four days after walking the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars with John. She wore a gunmetal gray satin gown to the event and later changed into a strapless white dress as the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the awards show.