John Mulaney showed sweet support for girlfriend Olivia Munn after she revealed on Wednesday, March 13, that she had been secretly battling breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2023.

“Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you,” John, 41, wrote in the comments of Olivia’s Instagram post sharing her diagnosis and treatment. He referred to the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm, whom the duo welcomed in November 2021, while adding a red heart emoji.

Within four hours of Olivia sharing her post, John’s comment had racked up nearly 10,500 likes. One fan wrote under his message, “Sending lots of love and support! You guys will win this thing,” while another added, “We all adore her, talented, gorgeous, lovely. And we adore you too, JM.”

Courtesy of Olivia Munn/Instagram

The Newsroom alum thanked John for taking care of her and their son after her diagnosis, double mastectomy and four subsequent surgeries over 10 months in her announcement about her health crisis.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote.

“For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes,” Olivia continued.

The Predator star revealed that her cancer had gone undetected during her annual mammogram in February 2023 and she also tested negative for BRCA, the most well-known breast cancer gene, during a genetic test for 90 different cancer genes.

Nevertheless, Olivia’s doctor recommended she get a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, and an MRI and biopsy went on to reveal she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. She thanked her doctor for “saving” her life, as it was an “aggressive, fast-moving cancer,” and ​likely ​wouldn’t have been discovered until her next annual mammogram.

Olivia shared her cancer battle four days after walking the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars alongside John. She wore a figure-hugging gunmetal gray satin gown to the event, then changed into a strapless white dress as the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party following the awards.

John and Olivia began dating in the spring of 2021 but only made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Governors Awards on January 9.