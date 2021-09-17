Olivia Munn‘s baby bump is Instagram official! The pregnant 41-year-old is expecting a child with her comedian boyfriend, John Mulaney, and showed off her burgeoning belly in a September 17 Instagram Story.

The Newsroom actress did a series of paid Instagram Story videos where she partnered with @petco to talk about the mental health of pets. She began facing the camera in a gray T-shirt at chest level, then immediately swung her phone to show off a side profile, where her baby bump was on full display.

Olivia continued to talk about the importance of mental health among her fans’ fur babies and ended up showing an even closer angle, in which her bump appeared even larger than in the first half of her Story. The actress is a proud owner of two rescue pups, Frankie and Chance, whom she’s credited with having “helped me get through difficult times.”

John, 39, revealed that he and Olivia are expecting their first child during a September 7 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The two men are close friends, so John felt comfortable making the big announcement to his pal.

He began by going over his whirlwind year. John checked himself into rehab in September 2020, then stated, “I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler, from whom he filed for divorce in July]. I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show,” though he said didn’t mean literally after the show aired, but in the weeks that followed.

John then shared how Seth and other comedian pals staged an intervention for him in December, which got him back into rehab. “Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” John continued, snarking “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She kind of held my hand through that hell … and we’re having a baby together,” John shared to audience applause, glowing and saying, “I’m gonna be a dad.” It’s unclear when Olivia is due, but from the looks of her bump, she could be well into her second trimester.