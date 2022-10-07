They’re taking over the reality TV space! Olivia Culpo and her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, are about to introduce fans into their inner circle with the Culpo Sisters TLC reality show. But who are the Rhode Island natives? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, including jobs and more.

Who Is Olivia Culpo?

Perhaps the most famous of the three sisters, Olivia is known for being crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

“Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight,” the model said in the first trailer for the Culpo Sisters series, which dropped in October 2022. “I went from being a small-town girl from Rhode Island, I moved to L.A. My sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me, so they moved too.”

As for her job, Olivia is considered an influencer, and she joked that her parents have “absolutely no idea what I do.” However, she’s racked up a reported net worth of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, from her various TV and film opportunities plus brand partnerships. She’s also made headlines for her relationship with NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

Who Is Sophia Culpo?

The youngest of the three Culpo sisters, Sophia has a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, per her Instagram bio. “I love food, it doesn’t love me,” the bio also reads. “Gut health enthusiast who loves a good time and a cool pic.”

It appears that her storyline in the Culpo Sisters series will follow her move from L.A. to New York full-time. Sophia is also dating an NFL star. Her boyfriend is Braxton Berrios, who she said is “a great teacher and has a lot of patience,” during an interview with E! News from November 2021.

“I knew nothing about football before meeting him,” Sophia admitted.

Who Is Aurora Culpo?

The mother of two shares son Remi Berkeley and daughter Solei Marie with Survivor alum Michael Bortone. In April 2022, Aurora filed for divorce from Michael just ahead of their three-year wedding anniversary. According to court docs obtained by Life & Style, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed January 1, 2022, as their date of separation.

She and Michael tied the knot in May 2019.

Do the Culpo Sisters Have Any Other Siblings?

Yes, the do. Olivia, Sophia and Aurora have two brothers, Pete and Gus Culpo.