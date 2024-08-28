A well-deserved vacation! Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles flaunted her gold medal figure in a tiny black and white bikini in photos from a post-Games getaway.

Jordan, 23, donned the black and white print swimsuit for a series of photos she shared on Tuesday, August 27. Her numerous arm tattoos were on display as she added a black and white bandana atop her long locks. Jordan – who sat in a white pool lounger – completed her look with black and silver Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

The Tualatin, Oregon, native captioned the photos, “Golden paradise.” Not only was she in a sunny location, but Jordan took home a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics as part of Team USA winning the gymnastics team all-around event.

Courtesy of Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Celebrities and fans alike raved over the snapshots. Singer Camila Cabello left the comment, “Baddie,” while one person wrote, “A queen an icon a legend.”

“Unbothered. Moisturized. In her lane. Focused. Flourishing,” one fan cheered, while another added, “Forever THAT GIRL! We love you JC.”

Several fans mentioned the bronze medal she was controversially stripped of after winning it in the floor exercise during the Paris Olympics.

“OUR BRONZE!! No one will ever change that,” one follower wrote, while another told Jordan, “Beautiful, talented and an Olympian!!! Congrats to the true bronze medalist for that wonderful floor routine.”

Courtesy of Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Jordan was initially given the bronze medal in the event on August 5, finishing behind Brazil’s gold medalist Rebecca Andrade and silver medalist Simone Biles. The ladies celebrated together by making history as the first all-Black athlete podium in Olympic women’s gymnastics history.

The medal was also so important to Jordan as it was the first time she took one home in an individual event. Her only other medal, a silver from the 2020 Tokyo Games, was in the team all-around competition.

Romania’s Ana Barbosu was originally in a podium position for the bronze until U.S. coach Cecile Landi made a last-minute score inquiry, as Jordan had a more difficult routine and wasn’t awarded the points for it, asking for an additional 0.1 point.

After a brief deliberation, the judges awarded the extra point to Jordan, giving her a final score of 13.766, placing her ahead of Ana for the bronze medal. The athlete fell to the ground in tears of joy at the emotional ending to the competition.

“This is just a dream come true. It was a redemption tour, I just wanted to come out and do the best I could. I have no words,” Jordan said after winning her first individual medal. “I honestly didn’t expect this whatsoever. I’m just very proud of myself.”

The president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee sent a letter of protest to the International Gymnastics Federation, as well as a petition to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the scoring of the floor exercise competition final outcome.

The CAS ruled that Cecile’s appeal was four seconds outside of the one-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation, and stripped Jordan of her bronze medal, giving it to Ana instead.

The U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee appealed the CAS’ decision on August 11, and USA Gymnastics submitted evidence to show Cecile’s appeal was within the designated time.

Despite their best efforts, the CAS refused to reconsider its decision to take away Jordan’s third place finish and the medal that came with it.

“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in an August 12 statement, while adding they would “continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring, placement and medal award for Jordan.”

Jordan broke her silence about the controversy in a lengthy August 15 Instagram post. She wrote, “While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by (USA Gymnastics), who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

“I have no words,” the gymnast continued. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

Jordan concluded her statement by writing, “I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others – and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”