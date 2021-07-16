Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles has been surrounded by an incredibly supportive family throughout her longtime athletic career. She started competing in the sport when she was just 6 years old — and despite her mother’s legal troubles, Jordan’s family is making sure to support her as she heads to the 2021 Tokyo summer games with Team USA.

On Wednesday, July 14, a federal judge approved a 30-day delay in the start of Gina Chiles‘ prison sentence for wire fraud so the gymnastics star could have “some additional time to have her mother’s emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time her young life,” according to a motion filed the day prior. Keep scrolling to learn about Jordan’s family.

Jordan’s Mom, Gina, Will Be Serving Prison Time

Jordan’s mom pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, according to court documents obtained by CBS 42. She previously admitted to defrauding clients via her commercial properties management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC, by stealing client funds and using them for personal expenses.

Gina’s attorneys asked the court in their July 13 motion to allow her to self-surrender on August 26, to which the prosecution did not object. She was originally supposed to report to prison on July 27, which is the day the gymnastics team will compete in finals should they qualify.

The same month her attorneys filed the delay, Gina told Hota Kotb through tears while appearing on the Today show, “Every moment that I watch Jordan is the most amazing moment as a mom,” before adding, “And so, I just am looking at it as not bittersweet, but just sweet, period, that she’s here.”

Not Much Is Known About Jordan’s Dad

Jordan’s father, Timothy Chiles, seems to stay mostly out of the spotlight. However, she made sure to put the focus on him for Father’s Day in June 2020. “I love you so much and couldn’t ask for a better dad,” she wrote to her father via Instagram. “You have been with me every step of the way through my journey and I appreciate everything you have done.”

Jordan Has 4 Siblings

The Oregon-born athlete is the youngest — her sisters, Jazmin and Jade, and brothers Tajmen and Tyrus are all college grads.