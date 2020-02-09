David Fisher/Shutterstock

Looking great, mama! Pregnant actress America Ferrera looked amazing in a red and gold ensemble at the 2020 Oscars. The 35-year-old How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World star flaunted her baby bump on the 92nd Academy Awards’ red carpet, and she revealed the special meaning behind her outfit on Instagram.

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras,” she wrote in her caption.

She also brought husband Ryan Piers Williams. The two made the event into their own personal date night as they prepare to welcome baby No. 2. The Superstore star announced she’s expecting back in December 2019, sharing a photo of herself, her husband and their son Sebastian. Her second pregnancy hasn’t been a walk in the park, however. In early January, she opened up about how the first few months treated her.

“[It was] sooo hard to workout through the nausea [and] exhaustion of my first trimester!!!” she told her fans and followers. “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started. Some weeks, I’d only muster [one] workout or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed. Through this pregnancy, I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself.” The star even thanked her trainer for “letting [her] nap between sets.”

America has been open about her body confidence journey over the years, and she used the post to encourage everyone else to work on their own adventure towards acceptance. “As you start your 2020 workout resolutions, be kind to yourself,” she said. “Celebrate your intentions and meet yourself where you’re at with compassion for everything you’re asking of yourself.”

In 2017, the star celebrated her 33rd birthday by embracing her figure. “I finally understand that my body is a miracle! After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you, body, for 33 years of standing with me even when I wasn’t on your side. I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bulls–t distractions (inner [and] outer), so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living!”