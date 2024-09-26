Paris Hilton Opens Up About Coming Up With Such Iconic Phrases

She’s sliving! Paris Hilton has come up with a long list of iconic phrases throughout her time in the spotlight, including her most famous catchphrase – “That’s hot.” The socialite recently stopped by to play Rent Free with Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain and opened up about her penchant for creating catchy phrases.

“How in the world have you managed to coin so many iconic phrases? What’s the secret?” Ankur, 34, asked Paris, 43.

“It’s just a gift,” Paris answered with a nonchalant shrug. “I always stay true to myself. I work very hard and I’m just constantly doing iconic things.”

Rent Free features celebs taking a moment to chat with Ankur, 34, and it rewards Bilt Rewards members for paying their rent on time. The stars also have to answer questions. The more questions the player gets right, the more money they earn for Bilt Rewards members to go toward their rent. For Paris’ episode, she had the chance to win rent and 500,000 Hilton Honors Points for Bilt Members.

The Simple Life alum appeared on Rent Free in honor of her new album, Infinite Icon, which dropped on September 6. This is the first music Paris has released in almost two decades, but fans shouldn’t expect a repeat of her album Paris.

“My first album was very much on just how my life was at that point. It was my Party Girl-era. The songs are just very carefree and fun and all about going out looking hot and having a great time,” Paris told the Associated Press the same day Infinite Icon was released. “This album definitely has a lot more deeper meaning to it, and I just wanted the songs to really reflect on my life and my journey and be introspective.”

Since the release of Paris in 2006, the Hilton Hotels heiress has been very open about some of the issues she dealt with growing up and has claimed she was subjected to sexual and physical abuse at Utah’s Provo Canyon School ​when she was a teen. She explained that she wanted to channel some of her feelings about what she went through into the album’s single, “I’m Free.”

“Going through what I went through at Provo Canyon school, it was just so traumatizing and so painful. And I remember the first song that I heard, when I got out of there, when I got out was ‘Free’ by Ultra Naté,” Paris said.

On top of delving into her emotions and feelings about her past, the mom of two said that she wanted Infinite Icon to focus on empowering women. The album features collabs with stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Sia and more.

“It was really important to me to really do this album with all women,” Paris told the AP. “I just wanted to have this album really be about empowering women. Just songs for my girls, my gays, and songs for people to feel alive to. I want everyone who listens to this album to feel like their own unapologetic icon.”