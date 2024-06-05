She’s listening! Paris took action after fans shamed her for buckling Phoenix, 16 months, and 6-month-old London in car seats facing forward and haphazardly strapping them in. “Thanks for the mom advice,” the 43-year-old graciously responded. “I’m new to this!”
Rumer Willis
Don’t come for the 35-year-old! After haters shamed the mom to 1-year-old Louetta for sharing breastfeeding pics, she wasn’t fazed. “I’m feeding my kid,” she argued. “It’s not sexual unless you’re making it that way.”
Sophie Turner
In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 28-year-old said she faced harsh criticism in the wake of her split from husband Joe Jonas for attending a party after wrapping filming of Joan in England. (Her daughter Willa, 3, and her younger sis, nearly 2, were with their dad Stateside.) Being called a bad mom stung, she said. “Mum guilt is so real.”
Hilary Duff
Knowing that she’d gotten flak when she showed off her older daughter Banks’ newly pierced ears when the tot was 8 months old in 2018, the 36-year-old was ready when she had her second daughter Mae’s pierced two years later. “Yes! I pierced her ears today,” she posted. “Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser… again. Lesss go.”
Gabrielle Union
Not-so-sweet kisses! The backlash was strong when the Bring It On star shared a snap kissing her baby Kaavia, now 5, on the lips, with some accusing her of potentially introducing harmful bacteria via the mouth-to-mouth contact. The 51-year-old shut it down, saying that she hadn’t gone through the difficult surrogacy journey just to put her child in harm’s way.