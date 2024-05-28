Paris Hilton sparked concern from fans after posting a TikTok video of her son, Phoenix, swimming with his life jacket on backwards. She replied to one concerned commenter with an explanation.

“Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards,” the fan wrote. “But I love this video pure joy.” In response, Paris, 43, said, “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. Thought it was on backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

In the video, the socialite helped guide her 16-month-old child across the pool and he looked like he was having a blast. She shares Phoenix and daughter London with her husband, Carter Reum, and the pool video was taken during the family’s Memorial Day Weekend vacation.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star also had fans on social media concerned when she posted a video of her children in their car seats, which were facing the wrong way and strapped incorrectly. She quickly deleted the video and posted an updated version after applying the corrections.

“I am a new mom and just learning as I go,” she explained. “So I appreciate advice when it is kind. I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be.”

Paris welcomed both of her children via surrogate in 2023 after freezing embryos with Carter, 43. The babies were born just 10 months apart. “Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down [in 2020], so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” Paris told Glamour UK in February 2023. “And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.”

At the time of the interview, the couple, who started dating in 2019, had done seven rounds of IVF and had 20 embryos on ice that were all boys. They had just completed another cycle, which likely resulted in the baby girl we now know as London.

In an April interview, Paris gushed that her kids were “so cute” together. “It’s just so sweet watching just how gentle Phoenix is with little London,” she shared. “She just lights up when she sees him and just laughs and smiles and it’s just the cutest thing on the planet. I can’t wait to be the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. I’m so excited for all of these memories. I feel like I’m healing my inner child with my little babies.”