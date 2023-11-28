paris hilton says life feels complete after baby no 2

Paris Hilton is loving life as a mom of two. After confirming the birth of her daughter, London, the socialite opened up about feeling like her family with husband Carter Reum is “complete.”

“I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” Paris, 42, gushed to People. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.”

Paris and Carter, 42, welcomed their son, Phoenix, in January, so this will be their first holiday season with any kids. “Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time,” the reality star added. “Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Although Paris has not confirmed when London was born, she announced the little one’s arrival on Thanksgiving Day (November 23). She has yet to share a photo of the baby, but shared the news of her birth by posting a photo of a pink baby outfit that had London’s name emblazoned across the front. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post.

Paris and her now-husband met years before they reconnected in 2019 at a family gathering. Just months into their relationship they started discussing their plans for the future and froze embryos so they could have children together one day. They tied the knot in November 2021.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

In February, the Paris in Love star revealed that she and Carter had 20 frozen embryos that were all boys. One month before the confession, she said she had gone through the embryo freezing process again in hopes of making a girl.

In the interview, Paris also opened up about why she decided to use a surrogate to have Phoenix. She admitted that her fears stemmed from being a student at Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she said she was “verbally, physically and mentally abused on a daily basis.”

“I’m just so scared,” she shared. “I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in. When I was [on] The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”