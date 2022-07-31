She’s sliving her best life! Paris Hilton went “undercover” to attend a rave at Tomorrowland in “disguise” with husband Carter Reum ahead of her set.

“So happy I got to rave undercover with the crowd at #TomorrowLand before my big performance this Sunday!” the DJ, 41, captioned a TikTok post on Sunday, July 31.

In the TikTok video — which she also posted to Instagram — Paris explained how the night went by giving followers a glimpse at different moments from the event.

“Decided to wear a disguise to Tomorrowland so I could sliv my heart out,” the heiress wrote across the video. “I raved the night away undercover.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

In the clips, Paris was seen wearing a light blue, short-haired wig and a black mesh-sleeved outfit with matching boots. Later in the post, her husband, Carter, 41, was mentioned when a person asked Paris, “Who is that? Your boyfriend?” to which she smiled and responded, “That’s my husband.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

She then concluded the TikTok by writing, “I didn’t want the night to end, but I can’t wait to come back tomorrow to play my set.” However, Paris ended the full post with a hilarious moment of her on a green scooter, rolling through an area outside of the rave on her way to McDonald’s, saying, “Sliving.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hours before she shared her video, Paris gave her Instagram followers a full sneak peek at her edgy black leather outfit.

The “This Is Paris” podcast host has given fans a glimpse at her DJ career, as she juggles that with investing in other companies and managing her social media presence. In her 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, viewers got the chance to see how the blonde beauty prepares for a performance, adding a little glitz and glam to her appearance nonetheless!

Just one month before her blue hair rave night, Paris revealed that she decided to skip out on one huge DJ opportunity to attend her bestie Britney Spears’ wedding to husband Sam Asghari: performing for President Joe Biden.

“I was asked by President Biden and their team to go DJ for, like, that summit dinner with all the leaders of the world,” she explained to Chelsea Handler on June 30 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But it was the same night as Britney’s wedding.”

She continued, “And then, I’m like, ‘No, I’m not gonna miss that.’ They’re like, ‘We’ll send a helicopter, and you can fly back and forth.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna be the one landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter, like, come on. So, I had to cancel on the president.”