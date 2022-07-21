All loved up! Patrick Schwarzenegger is always sharing photos of his and girlfriend Abby Champion‘s stunning vacations, and the model really knows how to rock a bikini.

The Staircase star and his low-key lady have been dating since 2016, and have been packing on the PDA ever since they went public. “LOVE THIS GIRL SO MUCH!! SUCH A HARD WORKER. SO BEAUTIFUL. FAITHFUL. DRINKS 2 CUPS OF COFFEE! LOVES ICE CREAM. LOVES HER SUGARY COCKTAILS. LOVES JESUS & AMERICA TOO,” Patrick shared on Instagram in February 2022 when celebrating his girlfriend’s 25h birthday.

While they’re all loved up online, the duo is often battling a long-distance relationship due to their demanding careers.

“I think we stay in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls … but it’s really not hard. Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it!” Patrick told E! News of their romance in September 2019. “I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she’s usually traveling so It allows us both to have super fun weekends!”

Abby may be the model, but she’s always down to share a billboard with her boyfriend. In 2019, the couple starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign together.

I think the best part about having her by my side is that she’s always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!” Patrick also told E! News. “I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other’s biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me.”

When they’re not working, Patrick and Abby travel the world on some pretty luxurious vacations. In July 2022, they jetted off to Italy for a romantic summer getaway. Both stars shared tons of photos from their trip, which included tons of time at the beach, cocktails and, from the look of it, so much love.

Abby, for the most part, keeps their relationship to herself but always sends a sweet message to her beau on his birthday. “Happy birthday partner,” she captioned a sweet picture in September 2020. These two just might be in it for the long haul!

Scroll through our gallery to see Abby’s best bikini photos over the years.