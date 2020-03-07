Get it, girl! Total Bellas starlet Nikki Bella showed off her sweet baby bump while getting ready for a launch party for her new rosé on March 6. Needless to say, we’re totally obsessed with the reality babe’s cute bump … not to mention her pregnancy style, too.

“OK, I’m ready for the launch tonight for our new rosé label called Bonita Bonita,” the 36-year-old told fans and followers as she spoke to the camera in her Instagram Stories. “I can’t wait to go into more detail with you all on our YouTube channel about why we came out with this label, the meaning of it, the name but … I am ready to introduce to you all, well, not my baby bump but I wanted to show you my dress.”

The brunette beauty and her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced their joint pregnancies on January 29 — and fans quickly started to speculate that the close siblings may have undergone In Vitro fertilization in order to be pregnant at the same time.

“You guys, it’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki said during their show, “The Bellas Podcast,” on February 19. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

In fact, the WWE alum even gushed about the coincidence being part of a bigger plan. “This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked,” Nikki said. “God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the Scheming Twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

An insider told Life & Style exclusively that the twins are tighter than they’ve ever been because of the pregnancies. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” says the insider. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Clearly, Brie’s excited for her second child with husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan), while Nikki’s thrilled to be welcoming her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What a cute mama duo!