The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may no longer be working royals, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s mid-August trip to Colombia certainly looked like a royal tour.

The couple, promoting their charity work trying to make the internet safer for children, met with politicians and local schoolchildren, watched an indigenous dance performance and attended an Afro-Colombian festival.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the trip. “It brings attention to the causes they support and makes them feel like what they’re doing is worthwhile and making a difference.”

The couple charmed their hosts with their relaxed behavior — taking to the dance floor at one point, where Harry spun his wife then went in for a big kiss.

“I saw them close,” one onlooker gushed. “I thought my heart was going to come out.”

Of course, this being the Sussexes, the trip also drew criticism. Some sniped at the cost of protecting Meghan, 43, and Harry, 39, who apparently traveled without their two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

However, their host, the country’s vice president, Francia Márquez, also requires tight security. (She has received death threats.)

“Harry and Meghan are fully aware that the critics are still out there in force,” says the insider, “doing what they can to tear them down and find fault however possible.”

It’s not going to stop the Montecito, California-based couple, who made a similar trip to Nigeria in May.

“Meghan and Harry are buzzing off the back of this trip,” says the insider. “They’re looking forward to many more trips like this in the months and years to come.”