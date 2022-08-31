Telling her side! Former journalist Rachel DeLoache Williams made a name for herself after the infamous Anna Delvey (a.k.a. Anna Sorokin) article.

Published by The Cut in May 2018, the story — which was the basis for the Netflix series Inventing Anna — introduced readers to Anna Sorokin, who lived in New York City and conned people into thinking she was a German heiress. Anna, for her part, was arrested in 2018 and in May 2019 was found guilty on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services. She was released on parole in February 2021 after a judge sentenced her to four to 12 years in prison. However, Anna was later taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after overstaying her visa. As of June 2022, Anna is still in ICE custody awaiting deportation, according to an interview with Today.

During her fake heiress era, Anna befriended Rachel, who worked for Vanity Fair at the time. Years after the world first read Anna’s story, Rachel is suing Netflix for defamation following their portrayal of her in the Inventing Anna, which premiered in February 2022. Actress Katie Lowes played her in the show.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

“This action will show that Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person,” the lawsuit — filed via the U.S. District Court of Delaware in August 2022 — reads, according to docs obtained by Life & Style. The suit claimed that Rachel “never did or said those things” that were portrayed in the show and because of that she “was subjected to a torrent of online abuse (and) negative in-person interactions.”

Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Despite her legal battle and run-in with Anna, Rachel has found success with her career. Keep reading for details on her net worth.

What Is Rachel DeLoache Williams’ Net Worth?

According to multiple reports, the journalist-turned-author has a reported net worth of $1.5 million.

How Does Rachel DeLoache Williams Make Money?

After being laid off from her job at Vanity Fair, Rachel wrote a memoir titled My Friend Anna: the True Story of the Fake Heiress of New York City, which detailed her brief friendship with whom she knew as Anna Delvey.

“It was destabilizing to have been so wrong about someone I trusted,” Rachel shared during an interview with Time from February 2022. “I began writing to process what had happened, so I could learn from it and hopefully leave it behind.”

Upon its release in July 2019, the book hit the New York Times Bestseller list. Since then, Rachel has continued “to write and am also a freelance photographer, producer and creative consultant,” per her website.

What Did Rachel DeLoache Williams Say About ‘Inventing Anna’?

“I understood that stepping into the spotlight came with certain risks — I would only have so much control over how I was portrayed. But this Netflix description felt shocking. ‘The woman she becomes because of Anna.’ Seven little words that in one fell swoop stripped me of my agency, accomplishments and truth,” Rachel also wrote in Time. “Were we meant to believe that the woman I had become was not on account of the parents who raised me, the love I shared with family and friends, my own efforts or personal growth, but because of Anna?”