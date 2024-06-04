Reba McEntire is extending her reign on The Voice even as fellow judges John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay are exiled in what insiders exclusively tell Life & Style is a last-ditch effort by producers to keep the talent competition from being silenced by dismal ratings.

Though she’s only been on the show for two seasons, Reba, 69, was the champion of the show’s 25th season, having coached contestant Asher HaVon to the winner’s circle last month.

“The Voice is trying to usher in a new era and Reba is leading the charge,” a TV industry source says. “She has become the linchpin of the show — it didn’t take long for her to take over!”

Not only is she Nashville royalty, but the “I’m a Survivor” singer is a movie and TV veteran, having starred in her own sitcom, Reba, and been a guest judge on American Idol. So producers hope she’ll help the show change its tune and hit the top of the charts once again.

The Voice drew an average of only 5.4 million viewers in the just-wrapped season, barely half the audience the show had in 2020 and a far cry from the 15.7 million viewers it drew in 2012.

“The show is headed in the wrong direction and the producers are intent on shaking things up and reversing course to keep The Voice on the air,” the insider says. “And with her ego and outsized personality, they feel Reba’s the woman for the job.”

Newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will join Reba on the judges’ panel next season along with veteran Gwen Stefani, who’s served as a coach at several junctures in the show’s history. The Voice is where she met husband Blake Shelton — whom Reba replaced in the red chair.

“They figure with Gwen back on board, it will create some drama since she and Reba have butted heads in the past,” the source shares. “There is hope Reba or another judge can finally foster a contestant who’s going to win and hit the big time — and make the show buzzworthy again!” the source says.

None of the winners in The Voice‘s long history have gone on to a big music career — although country singer Morgan Wallen competed on season 6, only to be dumped by his coach Adam Levine before the season made it to the live rounds.