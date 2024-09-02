Fans were left in shock after Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge looked unrecognizable while showing off the effects of her latest plastic surgery.

Tamra, 57, got a brow lift as well as a carbon-dioxide laser treatment on her face, neck and chest and a blue chemical peel. Two days after the procedures, she was incredibly puffy while her skin was beginning to crack and ooze in a Sunday, September 1, Instagram post.

“Day three and the swelling’s making a statement. Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening,” Tamra wrote in the caption.

She explained in the video, “The swelling is from the CO2 laser. You can see it’s all the way down my chest. But you can imagine what it feels like,” while going on to add, “overall, looking like it’s supposed to look. Nice and crispy.”

Courtesy of Tamra Judge/Instagram

“Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now. I don’t know how it can get any worse. I feel like my skin is going to burst. You can see it’s getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes,” the Bravolebrity told viewers. She said she hoped to “to turn a corner” the following day.

Some of Tamra’s followers begged her to stop getting plastic surgery. “Grow old gracefully. I was gorgeous and beautiful at a certain time in my lifetime. It’s time to embrace wisdom and wrinkles. And to be proud of them!!” one wrote, while another added, “Jeez, why would you put your face through this just for vanity?” One person asked, “Tamra why! You didn’t need anything, love yourself.”

“WTF!! the only reason she is doing this is because we’re gonna see her next year and go ‘oh did she get a facelift?????’ Come on Tamra. You did not need to do anything to your face. You are beautiful,” one fan reassured her, while another praised her transparency. “I love your honesty with all the cosmetic things that you do to yourself that most lie about,” the follower wrote.

Tamra shared the start of her plastic surgery journey in an Instagram video the day prior on August 31, showing her before and after getting the brow lift while in her surgical center gown. In the caption, she explained, “Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”

Courtesy of Tamra Judge/Instagram

The entrepreneur had her work done by plastic surgeon Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, California. He also shared Tamra’s video.

Three hours post-op and Tamra was back at home. She explained how the doctor “took a little bit of skin out of the corner of my eye” during the browlift, while adding she wasn’t in too much pain.

This isn’t the first the time the TV personality documented a plastic surgery procedure. In 2017, Tamra had a lower facelift and eyelid tuck, which she documented via Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos.

“I’m open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that’s what you want … It’s just not for me,” she joked. “I like to keep it real!”