If there’s one Housewife who keeps glowing up each season, it’s Margaret Josephs. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joined the cast during season 8 in 2017 and underwent a weight-loss transformation about five years later.

The Macbeth Collections founder debuted her amazing figure during the show’s season 13 premiere and viewers wondered how she dropped a few pounds. Margaret revealed that her regimen didn’t include extreme diets and exercise. Instead, she received peptide and hormone replacement therapy, which she considers “life changing.”

“It’s not about being fat or skinny – it’s about every aspect of my wellness coming together. I wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I’m supposed to be. I feel so lucky to have found something that’s really working for me,” Margaret told People in April 2023.

The TV personality revealed that she never struggled with weight until she gave birth to her son, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. Furthermore, Margaret underwent premenopausal changes before joining RHONJ and started “gaining weight in different spots.”

“It wasn’t going well to the boobs and the butt; I was getting a little bit of a stomach. And by the time I got on the show, I was about 25 pounds heavier,” she told the outlet, before revealing she strived to lose weight after seeing herself on TV. “I’d be working out, eating healthy, running around all the time and nothing. Everybody knows I don’t even drink alcohol, so that wasn’t it. I just wasn’t feeling my best self. I was feeling tired and sluggish. I struggled to find energy in the way I had in the past. I was dealing with some brain fog. Something wasn’t right.”

Margaret broke her wrist after suffering a brutal fall at RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga’s ‘80s-themed roller-skating party during the season 13 premiere. The “Caviar Dreams Tunafish Budget” podcaster claimed the swelling on her wrist would not go down – which was another reason she wanted to try the hormone therapy.

“I’m 126 pounds now, give or take a pound depending on the day – and I haven’t been that weight since I got married the first time in 1994,” the Bravolebrity continued to the publication. “My swelling has gone down in my arm. My skin’s gotten tighter. My bones [are]stronger. I’m sleeping better, I have more energy. Not to get into the dirty details, but I’m very good sexually, thanks to the hormones. And I’m back to a weight that feels natural for me. So, it’s all been very positive for me. I feel great; more than anything, I feel great.”

Keep scrolling to see Margaret Joseph’s amazing weight-loss transformation!