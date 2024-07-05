Sorry not sorry! The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin clearly has nothing to hide. “I’m bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple of other minor tweaks,” she said via social media on June 4. “It’s important for people who do reality shows to be honest.” The 60-year-old entrepreneur — who also had fat transferred to her hands — has no regrets, exclusively telling In Touch: “The hardest part of doing any plastic surgery is choosing the right doctor. Once you do, the rest should be easy.” Here, the star (and mom to Ally Shapiro, 32) talks to Fortune Benatar about her annual star-studded Luxury Luncheon (which is produced by Ticket2Events and will be held in Southampton, New York on July 20), keeping her late husband Bobby’s memory alive (he died in 2018 of thyroid cancer), and looking great.

Are you happy with the results of your procedures?

My surgeon — Dr. Ira Savetsky — gave me the confidence I was looking for. I have a lot of opinions on this subject that will be available on YouTube.

You did Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ — would you be open to another?

I think I can finally say it was a great run, but it’s time for me to pass the virtual baton to the next generation. My Amazon Prime show, The GOAT, just aired, and I’m proud to say I made it to the final four and achieved my manifestation goal to play every single game.

Who are you in touch with from ‘RHONY’?

I’m still close with a few of the original New York cast members. Over time, relationships evolve, and some have grown stronger while others have naturally drifted apart. But there’s always a special connection that all of the Housewives from every franchise share.

Tell us about your Luxury Luncheon.

I couldn’t do it without my partners, celebrity event planners Brian Kelly and Sean Koski. Last year, we gave away $1 million worth of free products and catered to over 400 guests.

A portion of proceeds benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. Why is it important to you to keep his legacy alive?

Bobby was an incredible man, husband and friend to everyone. I have yet to meet someone who didn’t love and respect him. Some people doubted that I would continue to honor his legacy, and many have commented on his family being absent at this event since his passing, which is very painful for Ally and [me].

What lessons do you hope to instill in Ally?

To trust her gut, always believe in herself, and to understand the value of hard work and kindness.

How are things with your boyfriend, Gary Brody? Would you get married again?

He’s incredibly supportive, and I’m so grateful for him. As for marriage, I believe in enjoying the journey. We’ll see what the future holds.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

What’s next for you?

I’m always looking for new projects and ways to grow personally and professionally. I still have my rugs at jillzarin.com. We have so many opportunities that we really have to pick and choose them carefully.