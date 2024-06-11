Denise Richards is returning to reality TV following her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What is her new show about and when does it premiere?

What Is Denise Richards’ New Show Called?

The Illinois native’s new show was announced on June 10, 2024, and is tentatively called Denise Richards and the Wild Things.

What Is Denise Richards’ New Show About?

Denise’s new show will air on E! She is already familiar with the network, as her show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated previously aired on E! from 2008 to 2009.

“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!” she said in a statement obtained by Page Six.

She will star on the upcoming show alongside her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters. Denise shares adult children Sami and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and she adopted daughter Eloise in 2011 when she was single.

The show will follow the “complicated and unpredictable” drama in Denise’s personal life, as well as show her family members “test each other’s boundaries” as they live their lives in the spotlight.

Denise will reunite with producer Alex Baskin, whom she previously worked with in RHOBH, on the project. “Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show,” she told the outlet. “This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal Entertainment exec Rachel Smith explained that Denise is a “pop culture force” and is “no stranger to capturing the public’s attention.”

“With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do,” she added.

When Does Denise Richards’ New Show Premiere?

An exact air date has not been revealed for Denise’s new show, though it is expected to premiere on E! in 2025.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Why Did Denise Richards Leave ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Denise starred on the Real Housewives franchise from 2019 until 2020. She announced her exit from the series in September 2020 following drama with several of her costars. However, she returned as a friend during season 13, where fans watched her butt heads with longtime star Erika Jayne.