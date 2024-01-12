Exclusive Andy Cohen Weighs In on Denise Richards’ Feud With Erika Jayne on ‘RHOBH’: ‘I Don’t Have a Side’

Andy Cohen weighs in on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Erika Jayne’s feud during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“I don’t have a side,” Andy, 55, tells Life & Style about Denise, 52, and Erika’s ongoing drama on season 13. “I think Denise came into this with some legitimate gripes against the group for how she was treated in her final season.”

Denise previously starred on the Bravo show from ​​2019 to 2020, though returned as a guest during the latest season.

“I’m not sure she landed the plane and I think she would agree with me on that,” Andy adds about how the Scary Movie 3 actress has handled her issues with Erika, 52.

Erika and Denise’s problems date back to season 10, when the “Crazy” singer and Lisa Rinna discussed threesomes in front of Denise’s daughter Sami Sheen.

Their feud escalated during season 13 when Erika slammed Denise’s OnlyFans career and claimed her account “started out as porn” during the December 20, 2023, episode. Later in the episode, the costars got into an argument when Erika stated that Sami, 19, was aware of threesomes during the initial incident because she eventually made her own OnlyFans account.

Denise fired back by stating that it was “a f–king low blow” for Erika to bring up her “daughter’s OnlyFans.”

“You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a bitch. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen?” Erika replied. “What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as f–king — low as I can? Have you met me? … So here we are.”

The drama continued during the January 3 episode when Denise speculated that Erika was involved in her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s wire fraud controversy.

After she accused Erika of deflecting their issues, Denise brought up the scandal as an example. “And you’re the one that claims you didn’t know $20 million dollars was deposited in your f–king account?” she said.

“You hit below the belt,” Erika told Denise about the dig, adding, “Don’t come for me when you’re on OnlyFans for $7.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Tom, 84, and Erika were previously accused of embezzling funds that were intended to go to plane crash victims’ families in December 2021. The reality star was dismissed from that lawsuit in January 2022, though both she and the lawyer were named in several other lawsuits. Meanwhile, Tom was indicted in February 2023 after he allegedly embezzled more than $15 million from his former clients.

Not only did Andy share his thoughts about Denise and Erika’s feud, but he also discussed his partnership with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign while speaking to Life & Style.

“National Quitter’s Day is the second week of January, and that’s when people start ditching their resolutions. And what I love with this campaign with Walmart is the idea is to save your resolutions,” he says about his involvement with the campaign. “And Walmart+ can help you do that. It’s kind of the ultimate savings membership. It saves you time and money in a whole bunch of ways.”