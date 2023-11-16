Sami Sheen Gets Boob Job and Shares Post Operation [Photos]

Sami Sheen revealed that she got a breast augmentation after publicly sharing that she wanted to undergo the surgery since she was younger. The daughter of Charli Sheen and Denise Richards shared the news via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 15.

“Guess who got a new rack todayyyy,” Sami, 19, wrote alongside a photo in her hospital gown and bouffant cap.

Last month, the celebrity kid admitted that she had always known she was going to get a boob job before she hit her teen years.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” she told Bustle in an article published in October. “All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

Although Sami wanted her physical appearance to resemble her mother, 52, the Wild Things actress did not support her daughter’s decision because of the difficulties she faced after getting the procedure herself.

“I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [breast implants are] when I was 19,” she admitted to the publication, noting, “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Sami Sheen/ Instagram

Although Sami didn’t listen to her mom’s advice, she had no problem being open about the excruciating post-operation pain she endured.

“I also have to do this stretch every hour that I’m awake it is not fun. IDK how to explain it but it just feels like the implants r gonna rip off of me,” she wrote via Snapchat on November 15. “This is so uncomfy holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits & the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight.”

Sami has also taken her online fans along her journey leading up to her surgery, which hasn’t been easy on the OnlyFans content creator. On September 18, Sami made a TikTok revealing that she was struggling to cut out nicotine and vaping before her procedure.

“I’m already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf–ker. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that,” she said, while revealing that she tried cutting out the bad habit before, but had a real reason to.

She continued, “Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I’m going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I’ve just been putting it off.”