Denise Richards revealed that she wants to remove her breast implants after her daughter Sami Sheen admitted she wants to go under the knife.

“I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,‘” Sami, 19, told Bustle in a joint interview with Denise, 52, which was published Tuesday, October 31. “All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then weighed in on her own experience with plastic surgery. “I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites,” she explained. “I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done.”

Denise added that she wants to have her implants removed and hoped that Sami would reconsider her desire to alter her appearance. “I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19,” she said. “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Not only did Denise open up about her cosmetic surgery regrets, but she also shared her thoughts on Sami creating content on OnlyFans. Sami – whom Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen – revealed she joined the platform in June 2022.

“I said, ‘I think you need to really think twice about doing this because there’s a certain perception with it,’” Denise recalled. “Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she’s so young. I’m a grown-ass woman, and I’ve had a lot of stuff over the years [said] about me, good and bad, publicly. Even now as a grownup, it hurts still.”

Just days after Sami announced she joined OnlyFans, Denise shocked fans when she made her own account. “When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I’m sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too,” the Scary Movie 3 actress recalled, referencing the 1998 erotic thriller. “Then after that, you’re perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Charlie, 58, also shared his thoughts on Sami’s professional endeavor. “I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it,” the former Two and a Half Men star told Bustle. “I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’”

While he said he was initially upset with Sami’s decision to make money by posting risqué content, Charlie explained his views have since changed. “She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom and others,” he said.

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 until 2006. In addition to Sami, they also share daughter Lola. Meanwhile, Denise adopted daughter Eloise in 2011, while Charlie is the father to daughter Cassandra and twins Bob and Max from past relationships.