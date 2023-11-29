Denise Richards' Children: Meet the 'RHOBH' Star's Kids

Denise Richards has important titles to her name – from being a ‘90s It Girl to becoming a reality television legend, she’s entertained fans in various settings. However, being a mother to her three kids is the most important role for the Hollywood star.

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen

Fans saw Denise’s parenting techniques when she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during season 9 in 2019. At the time, her eldest daughter – whom Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen – turned 16 and complained about her mom’s rules.

“You guys are so freaking strict,” Sami said during a RHOBH season 9 episode. “Now I want a boyfriend because you told me I can’t have one.”

Sami turned 18 in March 2022 and shocked fans when she revealed she had an OnlyFans account three months later as a “sex worker.” However, she clarified her job description in a follow-up video.

“I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” she said in a TikTok video at the time. “The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f–king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

Sami Sheen/ Instagram

Charlie initially shared his dislike of his daughter’s choice of work, making it known, “This did not occur under my roof.”

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the Two and a Half Men star told Us Weekly at the time. However, he changed his point of view after having an in-depth discussion with Sami, who made “salient points” about having OnlyFans account.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure,” he told Us Weekly in a separate statement. “From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Denise, for her part, made her own OnlyFans account days after Sami launched hers and exclusively told In Touch at the time, “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Denise Richards’ Daughter Lola Sheen

Denise and Charli welcomed Lola in 2005, just one year after Sami was born.

By the looks of her Instagram account, Lola loves to spend her free time in Hawaii. In fact, the low-key celebrity kid rang in her 18th birthday in Oahu.

Lola Sheen/ Instagram

“Hi adulthood,” she captioned her June 2022 Instagram post alongside Golden Hour beachside photos.

Denise Richards’ Daughter Eloise Richards

Five years after the Wild Things actress and Charlie got a divorce in 2006, Denise adopted Eloise as an infant.

Denise’s current husband, Aaron Phypers, was in the process of legally adopting Eloise in 2019, but the couple faced roadblocks in the process. Earlier that year, Denise and Aaron’s Malibu home was affected by California wildfires that destroyed a handful of celebrity homes, including RHOBH alum Camille Grammer’s mansion. Although the couple’s house stayed intact, part of their belongings were destroyed – including Eloise’s birth certificate.

Getty

“We’re waiting for her birth certificate ’cause you need a birth certificate to say you want to adopt a child. But Eloise adores Aaron,” Denise said during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 After Show in July 2019. It is unknown if Aaron officially adopted his daughter as of publication.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion, Denise revealed that Eloise has a “deletion in Chromosome 8” that caused “delays” in her “speech and development.”