Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans subscribers weren’t the only ones getting an eyeful. After admitting to a rough recovery after undergoing a boob job, the 19-year-old recently debuted her new assets in a series of shots taken at L.A.’s Killer Noodle Tsujita. (“Are they real?” asked one commenter.) “She loves the results and loves showing them off,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Sami feels more complete. It’s a confidence booster.”

The teen had clashed with dad Charlie Sheen about undergoing the procedure at such a young age, but Life & Style can reveal that her mom — and fellow OnlyFans performer — Denise Richards was on board. “Denise supported Sami’s decision to get the surgery,” adds the source. “She figures it’s better to do that than to fight her, which will only lead to animosity and Sami not speaking to her.”