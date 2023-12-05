Denise Richards’ Weight Loss Transformation: Then, Now [Photos]

Denise Richards’ Clean Diet Helped Weight Loss Transformation! See Her Then and Now Photos

Denise Richards made major changes to her diet after fans pointed out her enlarged thyroid during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Scary Movie 3 actress not only improved her health after cutting gluten from her diet, but Denise also lost a noticeable amount of weight as a result.

“I would say 90 percent of my diet is gluten-free and I definitely do notice the difference,” she told Women’s Health in 2020. “I grew up in the Midwest, and we ate meat, potatoes, and pasta, so I enjoy all of that.”

Keep scrolling to see Denise’s weight loss transformation.