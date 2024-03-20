Never say never! Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards says she would “definitely entertain the idea” of returning to the show full-time. The actress, who exited in 2020, made a surprise guest appearance during season 13 at Kyle Richards’ weed dinner, and while she admittedly “made an ass out of” herself at the party (wearing her jacket upside down and getting into it with Erika Jayne), her return made headlines, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, which is exactly what Bravo bosses wanted. It also helps that Denise, 53, has got executive producer Andy Cohen on her side. “He would love to see her back on the show,” the insider adds to Life & Style, and with Kyle, 55, hinting that she may be finished with the franchise, a spot could soon become available.