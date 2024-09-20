Ridiculousness’ Lauren ‘Lo’ Wood’s Hair and Skincare Secrets

Lauren “Lo” Wood is officially a cohost of Ridiculousness and she has stunned in gorgeous glam during every episode. The MTV star exclusively shares her beauty secrets with Life & Style, admitting that every day looks different.

“Well, we have good small [beauty routine step] days and we have good long days, because we’ve got a 2-year-old,” Lo, 31, says of her son, Zydn, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. “So, sometimes the hair’s in the bun and I just put on face lotion and keep it pushing. But when I’m really taking care of my skin, I love, like, a full spa, like, 10-step treatment.”

Lo leans toward “natural products” for her beauty routine, including her “toner, “serum,” “moisturizer,” “eye cream,” “spray” and “face oil.”

“I’ll even do like a little laser therapy. Then with my hair, I try to deep condition, you know, once a week,” she explains. “With curly hair, you gotta, you gotta keep it moisturized.”

When duties call on set, Lo puts heat on her hair while styling to get camera ready.

“I try not to as often but it’s really only when I’m filming. So, I definitely, you know, wanna give my hair some TLC between filming and stuff,” she admits. “Do deep oiling, all that. I love it all. I’m a very spa pampering girl.”

Lo, who made her MTV debut on Wild N’ Out, was officially announced as the new Ridiculousness cohost in July, following in the footsteps of Chanel West Coast.

“Thank you for having me be apart of the ridiculousness family!!! I love yall!! I’m so excited for this journey,” she commented under the official Instagram announcement on July 11.

“It caught me off guard. I was really excited,” Lo tells Life & Style of her new career milestone. “I had no idea that they were even getting ready to make a final decision either, just because for so long, I think it was about a year and a half, that I was doing the guest cohost role.”

The Texas native admits that there was “a good rotation of very qualified individuals for the part.”

Beyond her at-home beauty routine, Lo takes care of her mental and physical health by staying active on her days off.

In August, the TV personality shared a video via Instagram of her life behind the camera. Before enjoying a hike in the Hollywood canyons, she fueled her body with fruit and hydrated with water.

The same month, Lo became vulnerable with her online fans and revealed that she had her breast implants removed.

“I recently got my implants removed. I got my implants in 2019 and I loved having boobs – I wish I’d done it sooner,” she said in an August 11 TikTok video. “Little did I know the health effects it would have on me. If I knew this, I wouldn’t have had them done.”

After getting the implants, Lo experienced “mental health issues” and “autoimmune deficiencies and learned that she suffered from breast implant illness.

“I’m very happy to be just finally getting some answers and hopefully a remedy to what I’ve been going through. I’m hoping I also have a success story like a lot of these women that I’m reading about getting their implants removed,” she shared.