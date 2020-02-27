Sassy and sexy! Rita Ora rocked a sparkly sheer top and long leather skirt at the trendy Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood. The singer looked ultra-glam with smokey eye makeup and wore her blonde hair in loose curls. Her tattoos, which are scattered around her arms and back, were on full display in the backless shirt, and she appeared to be in good spirits during the February 26 outing.

The 29-year-old documented her fun night with her sister and gal pal on social media. “People don’t [realize] the amount of attempts that go on LOL,” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram. We’ve all been there, girl. “Back to Europe. Home time. Can’t wait,” she added.

MEGA

The bombshell always has fun with fashion and brought out all the couture during a trip to New York City in December. However, she totally sizzled during this recent trip to the West Coast in her revealing ensemble before she headed back to England — and her followers took notice. “Cutest,” model Chantel Jeffries gushed. “I’m borrowing this top,” Sofia Richie wrote about the “Girls” artist’s chic shirt.

It’s great to see Rita fully be back in action since undergoing surgery earlier this month. “So, these past two weeks. I underwent a tonsillectomy and let me tell you, it’s no joke. It’s SO painful, but on the plus side, it’s given me time to reflect, relax and heal,” the songstress wrote on Instagram on February 14. “It’s a blessing to be able to heal in peace and put everything into perspective and visualize the rest of your year and what’s coming or what you want to achieve.” The “Your Song” singer is working to put more of an emphasis on self-care in 2020, which includes spending more time painting.

“I am such a believer in setting intentions into the universe, as it DOES listen. Also, learning new things has always been an obsession of mine,” she continued her lengthy post. “I’m not Monet by any means, but I damn sure like some color. So, I made some affordable, quick V-day cards for the ones I love.”

