Women championing women! On Monday, February 17, Sofia Richie took to Instagram to show Rita Ora’s sexy new bikini photo some well-deserved love. “Yes, bodddddy,” the 21-year-old commented.

In the sizzling snapshot, Rita, 29, is rocking a tiny, black swimsuit in her backyard. “Enjoy your life. Please. Protect your heart and be proud of YOU,” the “Girls” singer wrote. A powerful message from an important lady … We stan! Of course, Sofia’s comment wasn’t the only high praise Rita received.

“Step on me,” popular DJ Diplo joked (but, like, not really). “The body on you is unreal,” one fan gushed. “You are absolutely stunning, Rita!” added another. “Literally speechless,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Are you kidding?! So gorgeous.”

Courtesy of Rita Ora/Instagram

Based on Rita’s recent posts, it looks like the 50 Shades of Grey actress is all about self-care in 2020. On February 14, she shared an emotional message after undergoing surgery. “So, these past two weeks. I underwent a tonsillectomy and let me tell you, it’s no joke. It’s SO painful, but on the plus side, it’s given me time to reflect, relax and heal. It’s a blessing to be able to heal in peace and put everything into perspective and visualize the rest of your year and what’s coming or what you want to achieve,” Rita began, along with posting a video of her painting.

“I am such a believer in setting intentions into the universe, as it DOES listen. Also, learning new things has always been an obsession of mine,” she continued. “I’m not Monet by any means, but I damn sure like some color. So, I made some affordable, quick V-day cards for the ones I love.”

Clearly, Rita Ora is living her very best life right now — and we are so here for it! Keep slaying, girl. (P.S. Feel free to drop that fitness routine, please and thank you.)

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!