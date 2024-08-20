Finally a Hamptons party for a good cause! At Halsey Neck Beach in Southampton, New York, on July 27, Matt Ratner and Mike Donaghy cohosted a birthday party to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. With an attendance of over 350 of the Hamptons most elite residents, the event was able to raise almost $60,000 in net donations.

Some of the guests were recognizable, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. While it’s not known exactly how much he donated, there’s no doubt that he made a generous contribution to the cause.

The 5th annual white party was a resounding success, drawing sponsorship from several notable brands including Casa Malka, Drink Have A Day, UME and Chinola.

Ratner and Donaghy proved that they really know how to throw a party, and they brought in world-renowned DJs Benjamin Lloyd and Glenn Glass to provide music and get guests up on their feet to dance. This event was a hit, and solidified itself on the “can’t miss” list for the summer of 2025.

The benefit is quickly becoming one of the hottest events of the year, and the bash has successfully raised money for Make-A-Wish over the years. In fact, the 2023 party doubled its fundraising goal by bringing in over $100,000 in donations.

Not only does the event allow guests to contribute to a good cause, but they also get to show off their best summer fashion. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion by wearing all-white attire to support the fundraising initiative.