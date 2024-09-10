A family dispute went public when singer Rory Feek and his older daughters Heidi, 37, and 35-year-old Hopie squared off on social media about the well-being of the 59-year-old’s youngest daughter, Indiana. The pair allege that their father has prevented them from seeing their half sister, and that he has put her in harm’s way with his association with the controversial Homestead Heritage community.

In an August 31 blog post, Rory — who gained widespread sympathy as he documented his late wife Joey’s 2016 death from cancer — defended his parenting, saying that Indy “has never been more loved or better cared for than she is right now.”

Born with Down syndrome, the 10-year-old was just 2 when her mother died. In July, Rory remarried a woman named Rebecca, saying in his blog that for the first time in her life, Indy has a mother, outraging Heidi. “How can you say that?” she responded, saying her “heart aches for Joey.”

More troubling, Rory and Rebecca, Indy’s former teacher, appear to have brought the child into Homestead Heritage, which calls itself an “agrarian and craft-based intentional Christian community.” The ultra-religious group that prescribes “separation from the world” has a rocky history, with some former members calling it cult-like.

Over the years, multiple people with ties to the church have been arrested and charged with child abuse. (Rory admitted to “a few bad apples”; the community said it was responsible for exposing and reporting any crimes.) “Heidi and Hopie are terrified that something really sinister is going on,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that the pair have started a Go Fund Me to raise funds for lawyers. “They’ve tried every avenue to intervene without legal action. Now they’re going to fight.”