Different house, same issues. A source exclusively reveals that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are at odds, and the friction has grown since trading their L.A. address for sleepy Montecito, California.

“It was Eva who pushed for the move,” says the source. “She wanted to raise [daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8] outside of Los Angeles, and Ryan agreed. The problem is, he’s restless and needs the action of a big city.”

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

Montecito has its share of celebs, but they don’t make up for the unique friend group Ryan enjoyed in L.A. The Hitch actress, 50, sacrificed her career to raise her family, and has no regrets.

“It was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” she’s said. But Ryan, 43, has remained an active A-lister, going on location to star in awards-bait films and showing up solo to high-profile events.

Are Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Still Together After She Skips 2024 Oscars? Are Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Still Together After She Skips 2024 Oscars?

“Ryan loves adventure,” says the source, “and Eva has become an extremely private, paranoid person. They really are opposites in almost every way.”

15_903cd5

Celebrity Crossword 25

Crosswords

Play now

The source suggests that Ryan hasn’t adjusted to the quiet life — and won’t anytime soon, having recently lured the family to London, where he’s filming Project Hail Mary. “The family has spent hardly any time in Montecito this summer,” adds the source. “That works well for Ryan, but it hasn’t been great for putting down roots. Eva has more control in the relationship, and the kids are the thing keeping them together.”