As Blake Lively gets tossed and turned in a storm of gossip dishing she’s a snooty mean girl— casting a shadow over her career — her husband, Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds, is riding to her rescue.

“Ryan is deeply invested in helping Blake navigate this situation,” a source close to the couple exclusively tells Life & Style.

“With his keen eye for branding and his ability to turn any situation into a winning moment, Ryan is working closely with Blake’s team to reframe her public image in light of these troubling allegations!” the source adds.

The backlash against Blake includes claims she has downplayed the seriousness of domestic abuse, dismissed pregnancy cravings as a “lie,” bullied reporters and clashed with a costar on the set of her latest film, It Ends With Us, which she denies.

“Blake is aware she needs to act fast,” adds the insider. “The comparisons to Ellen DeGeneres‘ fall from grace are already circulating.”

As Ryan, 47, transitions from Hollywood star to marketing powerhouse, all eyes are on him to see if he can apply his branding magic to save his 37-year-old wife’s career.

“Ryan might be her last shot at salvaging her reputation!” dishes a source.