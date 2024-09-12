Sabrina Carpenter thanked her family while accepting the Song of the Year honor for her hit “Espresso” during the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, 2024. Following the shout out, many fans have been wondering who Sabrina’s parents are.

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Mom Elizabeth?

Sabrina’s mother, Elizabeth, is a chiropractor and she owns her own practice in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Despite pursuing a career as a chiropractor, Elizabeth’s love of the arts likely played a role in Sabrina’s successful career. “My mom was a dancer in a company,” Sabrina told JJ Ryan in an August 2018 interview, adding that she followed in her mother’s footsteps and “was a dancer [her] whole life growing up.”

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Dad David?

Sabrina’s father is named David, as he also has a musical background. “My dad says he was in a band, but I think it was like a garage band — and I don’t really know if that’s true,” the “Please Please Please” singer told JJ.

Does Sabrina Carpenter Have Siblings?

The Girl Meets World star is the youngest daughter of four. Her older half sister Cayla works as a hairstylist, while her sister Shannon is a dancer and her sister Sarah is a singer.

Sabrina clearly has a close bond with her sisters, and she even referenced Shannon in her 2022 song “Skinny Dipping.” In the song, Sabrina imagines running into an ex at a coffee shop and catching up over small talk. “You’ll say, ‘Hi,’ I’ll say, ‘Hi, how are you?’ / You’ll say, ‘How’s your family? How’s your sister?’” she sings. “I’ll say, ‘Shannon’s being Shannon.’”

Sabrina Carpenter Thanked Her Family at the 2024 VMAs

After winning her first award at the VMAs during the 2024 show, Sabrina thanked her family for their support during her acceptance speech. She gushed about her fans for always rallying behind her before she reflected on the people in her inner circle.

“Thank you to my managers. Thank you to my family, my cats and dogs that are at home watching, and thank you to the people that made ‘Espresso’ with me,” she said. “I love you guys so much. I love making music with you, and I can’t wait to share more with the world. And thank you to that me espresso.”

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

However, the 2024 VMAs was not the first time Sabrina credited her family for their support. While speaking to JJ during the 2018 interview, Sabrina explained that her family has always been supportive of her musical aspirations.

“I remember being like 8 and 9 years old singing karaoke,” she recalled about own of her past family gatherings. “Everyone just had way too much alcohol so they were so fascinated by this little 8-year-old singing karaoke.”

She remembered that everyone was “encouraging” and being “around adults that really believed” in her helped build her confidence.

After noting that many adults would have found her singing “annoying,” she reiterated that she has always felt supported. “People were never like that to me. They were very very kind and supportive. I always remember that,” the “Juno” singer shared.