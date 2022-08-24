Sylvester Stallone has three gorgeous daughters with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their youngest, Scarlet Stallone, is fit like her Rocky star dad with her mom’s model genes. As a result, she looks amazing in bikinis.

Growing up, Scarlet was a student athlete. Her dad proudly called her “The Flash” as he gushed over his daughter winning her division in a 2016 track meet, running past the finish line well ahead of her competitors in an Instagram video he proudly shared that April. Even her uncle, Frank Stallone, commented, “Look my baby niece win. Perfecto,” about the runner.

Scarlet and her older sisters, Sophia Stallone and actress Sistine Rose Stallone, served as Miss Golden Globes in 2017. The girls talked about their own personal fashion aesthetics ahead of the event.

Since Scarlet was 14 at the time, she described her style as “tomboyish” while Sistine, then 18, claimed to be more “chic and edgy.” Sophia, then 20, revealed that “Out of everyone I think Sistine can rock the complex, cool, rocker look,” but added, “Since I’m the oldest, I try to stay a bit more sophisticated and keep it simple,” in a January 2017 interview with People.

The sisters grew up in luxury in their parents’ 21,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in L.A.’s ultra-exclusive Beverly Park gated community, where Sly and Jennifer purchased the home in 1998. If they ever felt the need to get a workout in, there was no need to go far as the home had a state-of-the-art gym plus an infinity pool and spa for lazy days in the backyard.

Sylvester and Jennifer sold their longtime home in 2022 after relocating to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021, where they purchased a $35 million mansion. The former model filed for divorce on August 19, 2022, after 25 years of marriage to the Hollywood legend.

While Sly appears sparsely on Scarlet’s Instagram page, he frequently posts about his girls on his account. He wrote of his “wonderful” youngest daughter, saying, “You are a gift!” when she turned 20 in May.

Scarlet is incredibly close to her older sisters and is a frequent guest on Sophia and Sistine’s podcast, “Unwaxed.” It’s unclear if she intends to follow her siblings into acting and modeling, but whatever she chooses to do, Scarlet should have a bright future ahead.

Scroll down for Scarlet’s most incredible bikini photos.