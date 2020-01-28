Couples that relax together, stay together. Scott Disick took to Instagram on Monday, January 27, to document his cozy night in with girlfriend Sofia Richie. Instead of dining out a fancy restaurant or ending up at a trendy L.A. nightclub, the A-list duo opted for some at-home mani/pedis and sushi!

Considering Sofia, 21, is just getting over the flu, we support her decision to lay low with the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Of course, this is hardly the first time Scott, 36, has done something nice for his ladylove. In fact, the Talentless founder is quite an attentive boyfriend lately.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini-breaks abroad, just the two of them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. Hmmm, Lord Disick certainly sounds like a keeper. Question is, when will he finally take the plunge and propose to Sofia?!

Well, an additional insider revealed to Life & Style that an engagement could be right around the corner. “Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” the source said in November. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The best part? Scott’s ex and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, is totally supportive of his relationship with Sofia. A third source told Life & Style that the Poosh.com founder and model are “in a good place,” adding, “There’s no tension between them.”

Ultimately, the entire Kar-Jenner clan is on board with Miss Richie! “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” the source gushed. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a modern day fairytale. Now, Scott, get down on one knee, please and thank you.

