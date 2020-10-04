Supporting her new man? Scott Disick‘s rumored flame, Bella Banos, was spotted wearing a face mask made by his brand, Talentless, on Sunday, October 4. The model, 24, shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she rocked a mask that read “Vote.” from the 37-year-old’s popular clothing line.

It seems things may be heating up between the Flip It Like Disick star and the YouTuber. The pair were photographed stepping out for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, October 1.

Instagram

“They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other,” a source told E! News. “It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

The rumored couple actually have a history with one another. In 2017, the Los Angeles native told In Touch Scott brought her along on a Costa Rican vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian and his kids. The trip aired on a previous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Scott calls me his girl,” the Instagram influencer told In Touch, after claiming the pair met through one of her exes. “At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Scott and Bella’s latest tryst comes just two months after he and his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie split for the second time in August. They first called it quits on their three-year relationship in May but briefly rekindled their romance after a 4th of July party in Malibu.

Life & Style confirmed the up-and-coming actress, 22, unfollowed her ex-boyfriend on Instagram following his reunion with Bella — so it seems as though she’s moving on. Sofia sparked romance rumors with Jaden Smith after a PDA-filled day at the beach, but the singer confirmed they were “just homies” shortly after the photos surfaced.