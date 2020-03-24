Inseparable! Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to share a photo with her best friend Julia Michaels while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Missing our nights creating and dancing,”the 27-year-old captioned the post. Fans couldn’t help but send the pop stars love. “My favorite people,” wrote one person. “Y’all are so cute,” commented another. We couldn’t agree more!

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

It’s evident how close Selena and Julia are. In November 2019, Julia, 26, gave the Disney alum a shout-out after she had the opportunity to join her on stage.

“I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real,” the “Issues” artist wrote. “Thank you, @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words, and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together.” The post included a clip of them performing their duet, “Anxiety,” which they released in January 2019.

The track is super vulnerable and gives fans a glimpse of the struggles Selena faced when she experienced a mental breakdown and sought professional help in late 2018. Some of the lyrics read: “Feel like I’m always apologizing for feeling/ Like I’m out of my mind when I’m doing just fine/ And my exes all say that I’m hard to deal with/ And I admit, it’s true.”

Thankfully, the brunette beauty couldn’t be doing better these days. “Selena’s feeling more confident than ever before, and with the help of therapy, [she] has learned not to conform to Hollywood or change herself to fit in,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January. “While she loves fashion and getting dressed up, she’s equally as comfortable being seen out wearing no makeup.”

The insider continued, “Selena’s created a healthy balance in her life. She loves her work, but will also take some time off and treat herself to nice vacations and spa weekends.”

However, as of late, the “Come and Get It’ artist is all about putting the work in. That same month, she dropped Rare, her third solo studio album. We still have it on repeat!