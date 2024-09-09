Selena Gomez Says She Can’t Carry Children Due to Medical Issues

Selena Gomez is opening up on her health once again and revealed she is unable to bear her own children due to “medical issues.”

“I haven’t ever said this,” Selena, 32, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Monday, September 9. “I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.”

The “Who Says” singer said it was something she “had to grieve for a while,” admitting it’s “not necessarily the way” she envisioned parenting.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she told the outlet. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena touched on how this affects her relationship with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who she confirmed she was dating in December 2023, and said it hasn’t added any pressure. “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she explained. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

Selena has been open about her health struggles over the years. The former Disney star gave fans an inside look at her debilitating anxiety and depression as well as the lupus diagnosis that led to her 2017 kidney transplant in her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

“Last year I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn’t able to stay all buttoned up and together. I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis,” she candidly told fans. “The moment that I received that information, I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. So I began to face it head on, as my mother had taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger. I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been. So I’m very happy about that.”

She has also been transparent with her fans about how her health has influenced her body image. The “Lose You to Love Me” artist discussed how her health issues contributed to changes in her weight while also addressing rumors about a possible boob job.

“I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she during a November 2019 video cast interview with Giving Back Generation. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff … For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”