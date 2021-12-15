Meet the New Cast of ‘Selling Tampa’: Photos of the Florida Realtors Taking Over Netflix

Watch out, Oppenheim Group! Selling Tampa is bringing the drama (and more gorgeous houses) to Netflix with all new realtors. The cast of the Selling Sunset spinoff is filled with lovely ladies that viewers are sure to instantly fall in love with.

The series, which premiered its first season on December 15, was created by Adam DiVello. It will follow the home experts at Allure Realty, which is an all-Black, all-female brokerage in Tampa, Florida.

Besides tons of luxury, water-front homes in the panhandle state, the show will also follow Allure’s founder and CEO, Sharelle Rosado, as she solidifies her brokerage into the luxury market.

“Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality,” Netflix teased about the upcoming series.

In addition, the CEO is a former United States paratrooper, who medically retired from the armed forces in 2019. That same year, she opened her brokerage and said it’s her mission is to mentor and empower minority women.

“A lot of people don’t know that I suffer from PTSD,” she told House Beautiful. “But I don’t allow that to stop what I want to achieve in life.”

It’s clear Sharelle knows how to make deals and hustles hard. She revealed she was a major driving force behind landing the series on Netflix. In fact, she slid into executive producer Adam’s DMs to make the connection.

“Put it this way, it wasn’t a surprise,” she told Glamour UK about closing the deal with Netflix. “I was working hard behind the scenes to make it happen. I knew I had one of the best property agencies out there, and as one of Florida’s top producing real estate agents, I wanted to spotlight the work we do.”

Other realtors at the brokerage include Juawana Colbert, Rena Upshaw Frazier, Colony Reeves, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Tennille Moore, Karla Giorgio and Alexis Williams.

Sharelle gushed that her team is “fiercely ambitious” and early promos for the show definitely prove that. “As you know, a room full of ambitious women is not always an easy mix,” the founder admitted. “However, I run my team a bit like how I did my army career. It really is a military structure I follow; I am the leader and they are my soldiers. Most of the time they follow the rules, if not they can just walk away.”

Of course, Selling Tampa will have a similar vibe to Selling Sunset, but don’t expect any cameos from the realtors at the Oppenheim Group.

Keep scrolling to meet the ladies of Selling Tampa!