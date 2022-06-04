Shakira Has a Low-Key Dating History! See Her Ex-Boyfriends From Osvaldo Rios to Gerard Pique

World-famous pop star Shakira is a busy bee because of her successful career, and hasn’t been in many well-known relationships as a likely result of it. However, she was in a long-term romance with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué for 12 years, with whom she shares kids Milan and Sasha.

The former pair began dating in 2011, and while they never married, the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist always spoke highly of him. In 2014, Shakira spoke with Latina magazine for its April cover issue about her beau.

“[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity,” she explained at the time. “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives. And I’m with him because he’s the most amazing man I’ve ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life.”

The Colombia native also noted she wanted to have several children with Gerard.

“If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already [with a second child],” she added. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own [soccer] team. … When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel.”

In February 2022, Shakira opened up about how she and Gerard occasionally argued because of their different upbringings.

“My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” she jokingly said on the “Planet Weirdo with Holly H” podcast that month. “[Because] Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine. … I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times that we actually fight is because I’m late and he’s waiting up.”

That June, the couple shocked fans when they announced their split.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the former pair wrote in a joint statement obtained by Reuters. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Before she met Gerard, Shakira was in a long-term romance with lawyer Antonio de la Rúa from 2000 to 2010.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of Shakira’s ex-boyfriends.