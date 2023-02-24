Her lyrics don’t lie! Shakira seemingly called out ex Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in her newest song “TQG.”

In the track, which was released on Thursday, February 24, along with an accompanying music video, the “Waka Waka” artist, 46, sang with fellow music artist Karol G about what appears to be a past relationship gone wrong.

The chorus features the two women singing to a former romantic partner — roughly translated from Spanish to English — “Baby, what happened / Weren’t you in love / What are you doing looking for me if you know that I don’t repeat mistakes / Tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men.”

As for Shakira’s own verse, she admitted that seeing an ex with his new girlfriend was hurtful.

“Seeing you with the new girl hurt me, but I’m now focusing on me,” she sang in one lyric. “I’ve forgotten about what we lived together, and that’s what has offended you / My life has even got better, I swear you’re no longer welcome / And what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh.”

While the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has not publicly confirmed whether this new track is directed at the soccer player, 36, she recently seemingly shaded the two in a TikTok video on Valentine’s Day.

In the clip, Shakira mouthed the lyrics to SZA’s song “Kill Bill,” which includes the eerie lyric, “I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?”

Shakira and Gerard, who share sons Sasha and Milan, shocked fans when they ended their 12-year relationship in June 2022. The pair announced the news in a joint statement at the time but didn’t cite the reason for their split.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the duo’s statement read, per Reuters. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

In August 2022, Gerard was spotted making out with Clara, 23, at Spain’s Summerfest Cerdanya festival.

“TQG” isn’t the only song in which Shakira seemingly called out her ex in. She collaborated with Argentina-based DJ Bizarrap for “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53,” and the “She Wolf” artist didn’t hold back in apparently speaking her piece.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment,” she sang in one verse of the song, which was released on January 11. “So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version.”