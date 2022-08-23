Less than three months after his split from Shakira, Gerard Piqué has gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. Get to know more about the stunning student the FC Barcelona Spanish soccer star is dating following his breakup with the global singing superstar after a 12-year romance.

When Did Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti Make Their Romance Official?

The pair were photographed passionately making out in the stands at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain, on August 19, which were shared by Spanish media outlet Socialite. Their PDA came during a performance by artist Dani Martín, the outlet reported.

What Does Clara Chia Marti Do for a Living?

Clara reportedly works for Gerard’s movie and TV production company, Kosmos, handling special events while still a student studying public relations, The Sun reported on August 10. Gerard is listed on the company’s webpage as founder, CEO, & president, as well as chairman of the board of directors.

Does Clara Chia Marti Have a Social Media Presence?

She has an Instagram page that is set to private and only follows 21 accounts, which are not made available for public viewing. She has 1,322 followers of her own.

Clara has one post listed and may have scrubbed her personal page, but she has an Instagram fan page that claims to be authorized by her which features a number of personal photos of the blonde beauty, includes ones wearing various sexy swimwear. Her fan page only follows 108 accounts, which include Gerard’s page, as well as the official page for Kosmos as well as Kosmos Studios.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti Have a Significant Age Difference

The soccer star is 35, while Clara is 12 years his junior at 23 years old. That would be quite a change from his romance with Shakira, as she was 10 years older than Gerard.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira Split in June 2022

The power couple met in 2010 when he starred in her music video for the FIFA World Cup anthem “Waka Waka.” She made their romance official via Instagram in a romantic March 2011 post. The couple have two sons, welcoming Milan on January 22, 2013, and Sasha just over two years later on January 29, 2015. The family of four called Barcelona home, where they raised their sons and Gerard played soccer.

Shakira and Gerard stunned fans on June 4 by announcing they were parting ways after a dozen years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote in a joint statement. The pair never tied the knot, as Shakira made it known she didn’t want to be a bride. “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she revealed in a January 2020 60 Minutes interview.