Taking shots? Shakira seemingly threw major shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her first song of 2023. The “She Wolf” songstress teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for “BZRP Music Session #53,” released on Wednesday, January 11, and didn’t hold back when it came to her real feelings for the former soccer player.

“I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment / So much that you pretend to be a champion / And when I needed you, you gave your worst version,” Shakira, 45, sings in part. “Sorry, baby, it’s been a while / I should have thrown that cat away / A she-wolf like me ain’t for a rookie.”

At one point in the track, the “Hips Don’t Lie” musician made it clear that she’s “not coming back” even if he’s “crying or begging.” Shakira also sings, “You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me tougher.”

Despite the major shade thrown, the Colombian-born artist appeared to make peace with their breakup at the end of the song.

“No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” she concludes.

Shutterstock (2)

Shakira and Gerard, 35, were together for 12 years, however, they never married. Together, they share two children, Milan and Sasha. They confirmed their breakup in June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Gerard, for his part, has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti, whom he was first seen kissing in August 2022.

One month later, Shakira spoke publicly about the breakup, revealing that she was going through “her darkest hour” amid the split and drama that followed.

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” the singer told Elle in September 2022. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

Following their breakup, Shakira and Gerard went through a messy custody battle. In November 2022, they came to an arrangement, and their sons would be relocating from Barcelona to Miami this year.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” they said in a joint statement to TMZ at the time. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment.”