Shakira‘s ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, seems to have wasted no time finding romance again after the longtime power couple‘s split. The Spanish soccer superstar was photographed openly and very passionately kissing new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, Spain.

The 35-year-old athlete’s romance with the 23-year-old student comes less than 3 months after he and Shakira confirmed their breakup after 12 years together. They share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the couple said in a joint statement on June 4.

Shakira and Gerard met in 2010 when he appeared in her music video for the World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka.” The pair were immediately attracted to each other.

“I wasn’t a soccer fan, so I didn’t know who he was. When I saw the video, I was like, ‘Hmm, that one’s kind of cute.’ And then someone decided to introduce us,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer revealed to 60 Minutes in a January 2020 interview. She confirmed the couple’s romance in a March 2011 Instagram post of the pair passionately holding each other, writing in the caption, “I present to you, my sun.”

While the couple started a family and lovingly raised their two sons, Shakira wasn’t interested in tying the knot. “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she revealed in the 60 Minutes interview.

“His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit , you know?” she added with a laugh about her FC Barcelona star beau, saying, “I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

Since they called it quits, Shakira has been spending more time in the United States with her children. She visited Los Angeles, taking her sons to an August 1 L.A. Dodgers baseball game, then was photographed with her boys three days later in Miami amid speculation she could be considering relocating from Barcelona to the South Florida city where she performed her epic 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.