Hard times. Shakira admitted she is living in the “most difficult” and “darkest hours” of her life while breaking her silence about her “really hard” split from Gerard Piqué.

“I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” the “She Wolf” singer, 45, told Elle during an interview published on Wednesday, September 21, adding that “everything is so raw and new” in the aftermath of their breakup.

“The big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through,” the “Whenever, Wherever” singer said. “But I think that women, we are resilient. You know, we have this resiliency that is just innate in all of us.”

While the real reason behind her split from the soccer player, 35, is “too private to share,” Shakira acknowledged she’s been “quiet” in an attempt to “process it all.”

“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real,” the “Waka Waka” artist explained. “And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened.”

The Colombia native has been “managing” heartbreak by “reminding [herself]” that she needs to continue to be an “example for [her] kids,” adding, “I need to be what they want, what I want them to become.”

However, for former Voice coach said that determining the custody arrangements of her and Gerard’s two children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — has been one of the most difficult aspects of their uncoupling. The pair were together for 11 years before announcing their breakup in a joint statement in June. For his part, Gerard has moved on with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

“It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” Shakira said of the “incredibly difficult” situation. “I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my No. 1 mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

All in all, she’s dedicated to being a reliable coparent with the athlete. “Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life and what is a fair solution for everyone involved,” Shakira assured. “And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately.”