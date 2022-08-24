Shakira Looks Stunning ~Whenever, Wherever~ But Is It Because She Had Plastic Surgery? See Photos

Her hips don’t lie, and neither does she. Alongside her grungy vocals and impeccable dance moves, Shakira is known and loved for her everlasting beauty. The “Waka Waka” artist has revealed her workout and beauty routine throughout the years to share the secret to her stunning features, but have her good looks been enhanced by plastic surgery?

In 2009, Shakira talked about plastic surgery in an interview with Colombia newspaper El Tiempo, and fans took her statement the wrong way. After being asked if she even underwent the knife she said, “Definitely not for my breasts. For my nose, maybe.”

The Colombia pop star also revealed that she did, in fact, visit a plastic surgeon for a consultation on her nose, but never went through with getting surgery. However, rumors quickly swirled that she did get a nose job, and the bold statement led Shakira to clap back at the claims.

“So many things going on in the world and yet some invent stories about me getting a nose job,” her October 2009 tweet read. “Why would a she wolf want a smaller nose? :)”

“Omg legend,” one fan responded, while another wrote, “Exactlyy queen tell them!”

Even though the “Whenever, Wherever” singer has yet to turn to plastic surgery, she has holy grail beauty secrets to practically keep her from aging (seriously, it’s like she kept the same looks at 25).

Her No. 1 beauty tip isn’t makeup or procedures and is even located right on your face. “Wear sunscreen and smile,” she told InStyle in April 2014. “A good smile shows off confidence and that’s really the best makeup. I’m such a smiler that sometimes photographers have to ask me to stop and give a more serious or sexy look,” she continued while adding that less makeup is more.

Now, most people have been let in on the “sunscreen is your bestie” secret, especially for you TikTokers. For those that aren’t familiar with the beauty hack: add a strong SPF to your purse essentials … and Shakira can attest to the anti-aging must.

When asked by Bustle what her beach bag must-haves were in June 2014, she revealed, “The highest SPF sunscreen I can find.” “I always avoid damage to my skin from the sun, and a good detangler for my hair,” the dancer continued. “I also use a vitamin C serum before applying makeup to nourish my skin, along with lots of moisturizer. I also try to buy beauty products that have as few chemicals as possible.”

Keep scrolling to see her photos throughout the years!