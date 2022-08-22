It’s not daisy dukes and a bikini on top, but Katy Perry‘s swimwear style still kills! The “California Gurls” singer rocked a sexy black one-piece while on a vacation along Italy’s Amalfi coast with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Photos taken on Sunday, August 21, showed off her famous curves after she emerged from a dip in the Mediterranean Sea as the couple enjoying their yachting getaway.

Katy, 37, flaunted her figure in the plunging suit that also accentuated her trim waist. Despite going swimming, the American Idol judge still glammed up her look with a gold necklace, matching bracelet and earrings to go along with her designer shades.

It looks like Katy and Orlando, 45, could be celebrating their daughter Daisy’s second birthday while cruising the coast of Italy. Their little girl turns 2 on Friday, August 26, and they no doubt have something special planned for their only child.

Less than two years ago as she awaited Daisy’s birth, Katy revealed that her current pregnancy weight was 190 pounds, as she joked that she was “large Marge in charge” in a July 19, 2020, interview with Australian’s Kyle and Jackie O radio show.

“I’m really grateful for my body. Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint,” she said of her pregnancy and weight gain while noting that “everything is swollen.” Katy added, “My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell,” and that she was having to wear sandals everywhere for comfort.

The “Teenage Dream” singer was refreshingly open about how she wasn’t in a desperate race to reclaim her post-baby body after giving birth to Daisy. “I think all of social media is skewed. It’s a big, ole, fat echo chamber, and the real determinator is the algorithm. I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush,” she told Variety in September 2021.

“It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting,” she continued.

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” she told the outlet. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now,” Katy added about motherhood.